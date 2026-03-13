Zhengye Biotechnology (NASDAQ:ZYBT) versus Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Head to Head Comparison

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) and Zhengye Biotechnology (NASDAQ:ZYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kyverna Therapeutics and Zhengye Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyverna Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Zhengye Biotechnology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Kyverna Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 226.87%. Given Kyverna Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kyverna Therapeutics is more favorable than Zhengye Biotechnology.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Kyverna Therapeutics has a beta of 3.32, indicating that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhengye Biotechnology has a beta of -4.21, indicating that its share price is 521% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kyverna Therapeutics and Zhengye Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyverna Therapeutics N/A -77.94% -65.83% Zhengye Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kyverna Therapeutics and Zhengye Biotechnology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyverna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$127.48 million ($3.73) -2.35 Zhengye Biotechnology $25.53 million 1.43 $1.55 million N/A N/A

Zhengye Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Kyverna Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Kyverna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Kyverna Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kyverna Therapeutics beats Zhengye Biotechnology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing KYV-201, an allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate that is in preclinical stage to treat multiple autoimmune diseases. In addition, it is developing product candidates to treat other autoimmune diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease that includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to research and develop an allogeneic CD19-directed CAR cell therapy product; and with Kite to research and develop programs for the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of autoimmune, inflammatory, and allogeneic stem cell transplant inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as BAIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Zhengye Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited is a veterinary vaccine manufacturer which encompasses research, development, manufacturing and sales of veterinary vaccines, with a focus on livestock vaccine principally in China. Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited is based in Jilin, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.