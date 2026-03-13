Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Down 41.0% in February

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,063 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the February 12th total of 11,981 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.8 days.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GRWXF opened at $6.00 on Friday. Molten Ventures has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised Molten Ventures to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) is a London-based venture capital and growth equity firm specializing in technology investments across Europe. The company partners with early-stage and growth-stage enterprises, providing capital, strategic guidance and access to its global network of industry experts. Its investment focus spans software, fintech, healthtech, deep tech and consumer technology sectors, where it seeks to back teams with disruptive business models and high growth potential.

Since its founding in 2006—originally operating as Draper Esprit and rebranded to Molten Ventures in mid-2021—the firm has managed multiple EUR-denominated funds and participated in a broad range of financing rounds from seed through later-stage.

