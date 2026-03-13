Loar (NYSE:LOAR) vs. Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ) Financial Contrast

Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ – Get Free Report) and Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alabama Aircraft Industries and Loar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alabama Aircraft Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A Loar 14.54% 7.54% 5.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alabama Aircraft Industries and Loar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alabama Aircraft Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Loar 0 2 4 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Loar has a consensus target price of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.97%. Given Loar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loar is more favorable than Alabama Aircraft Industries.

This table compares Alabama Aircraft Industries and Loar”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Loar $496.28 million 11.89 $72.15 million $0.75 84.03

Loar has higher revenue and earnings than Alabama Aircraft Industries.

Summary

Loar beats Alabama Aircraft Industries on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alabama Aircraft Industries

(Get Free Report)

Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc provides aircraft maintenance and modification services to the United States government, foreign governments, and military customers. Its services include maintenance and modification of military transport, tanker, and petrol aircraft airframes; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, such as complete airframe maintenance and repair, and custom air frame design and modification. The company’s services also comprise scheduled and unscheduled maintenance; interior refurbishment and reconfiguration; lavatory, galley, airstair, and auxiliary fuel tank installations; aging aircraft inspection; structural and accident damage repair; manufacturing and parts fabrication; composite repair; service bulletin and AD compliance; component repair and overhaul; EPA approved stripping and painting; CPCP; non-destructive testing; avionics upgrades and installation; and FAA repair station RJ1R454K. Its principal services performed under military contracts are programmed depot maintenance, aircraft modifications, aircraft stripping and painting, rewiring, parts fabrication, engineering support services, system integration of component upgrades, and modification of fixed wing aircrafts. In addition, the company offers airframe corrosion prevention and control, rewiring, and component overhauls, as well as structural, avionics, and other systems modification services. It provides its services directly as a prime contractor or indirectly as a sub- contractor. The company was formerly known as Pemco Aviation Group, Inc. and changed its name to Alabama Aircraft Industries Inc. in September 2007. Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On Nov 3, 2011, the voluntary petition of Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc., along with its affiliates, for reorganization under Ch 11 was converted to Ch 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb 15, 2011.

About Loar

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices. The company also provides auto throttles, lap-belt airbags, two-and three-point seat belts, water purification systems, fire barriers, polyimide washers and bushings, latches, hold-open and tie rods, temperature and fluid sensors and switches, carbon and metallic brake discs, fluid and pneumatic-based ice protection, RAM air components, sealing solutions, actuation devices, and others. It primarily serves commercial, business jet and general aviation, and defense markets. Loar Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Alabama Aircraft Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alabama Aircraft Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.