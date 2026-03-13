Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th.

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$227.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$211.93 and a 12 month high of C$284.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$229.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$238.03.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of C$3.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 9.9808652 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets. Waste Connections entered the Canadian market with its 2016 merger with Progressive Waste. In 2020, 13% of consolidated revenue was generated from the firm’s Canadian segment.

