Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 236.5% in February

Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,406 shares, a growth of 236.5% from the February 12th total of 6,362 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,878 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Separately, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intertek Gp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Intertek Gp stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Intertek Gp has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11.

INTERTEK GP (OTCMKTS: IKTSY) is a global provider of quality assurance, testing, inspection and certification services. The company helps clients across a broad spectrum of industries—ranging from oil and gas to consumer goods and electronics—ensure that their products, processes and operations meet regulatory, safety and performance standards. Its core offerings include laboratory testing, supply chain audits, conformity assessments and technical advisory services designed to support risk management and product integrity.

Intertek’s business is organized around four principal service lines: Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification.

