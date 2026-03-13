HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,144.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,200 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,060 to GBX 1,190 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,240 to GBX 1,320 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 1,175.20 on Friday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 698.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,410.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,264.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,125.57.

In related news, insider Pam Kaur sold 81,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280, for a total transaction of £1,049,177.60. Also, insider Georges Elhedery bought 842,628 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,282 per share, with a total value of £10,802,490.96. Insiders sold a total of 242,798 shares of company stock worth $308,402,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

