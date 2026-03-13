Elgethun Capital Management Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,044 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 5.2% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $28,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 37,193 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 351,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 318,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.