Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.
Avient has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Avient has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avient to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.
Avient Stock Performance
NYSE:AVNT opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.
About Avient
Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.
Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne’s specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.
