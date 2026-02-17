Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $701,000 in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC now owns 536,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 140.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA RECS opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $41.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

