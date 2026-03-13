Franklin Resources Inc. Has $297.94 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,455,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 123,795 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $297,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 439.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Aptiv by 110.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 452.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,515. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aptiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Aptiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.24.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $88.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 92.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

