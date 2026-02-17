NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 31,463 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,463 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Robbins Farley lifted its position in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $518.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $465.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $553.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $739.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.27.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

