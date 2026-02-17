GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 103.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in General Motors by 60.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.52.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer praised GM’s execution and strategy, reinforcing bullish retail investor interest and momentum that can support short?term buying pressure. Read More.

Jim Cramer praised GM’s execution and strategy, reinforcing bullish retail investor interest and momentum that can support short?term buying pressure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights GM as a long?term momentum stock using style scores, which may attract momentum and model?based funds. This is sentiment/supportive coverage rather than new fundamentals. Read More.

Zacks highlights GM as a long?term momentum stock using style scores, which may attract momentum and model?based funds. This is sentiment/supportive coverage rather than new fundamentals. Read More. Positive Sentiment: GM issued a software fix for unwanted brake assist on Cadillac CT5 models — proactive remediation reduces regulatory and reputation risk and limits potential warranty/certification costs. Read More.

GM issued a software fix for unwanted brake assist on Cadillac CT5 models — proactive remediation reduces regulatory and reputation risk and limits potential warranty/certification costs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: GM is building its new Gen6 V8 for the U.S. market in Canada — signals manufacturing flexibility and potential cost/production advantages for key combustion platforms while keeping supply close to demand centers. Product continuity matters for margin and fleet mix. Read More.

GM is building its new Gen6 V8 for the U.S. market in Canada — signals manufacturing flexibility and potential cost/production advantages for key combustion platforms while keeping supply close to demand centers. Product continuity matters for margin and fleet mix. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Details on 2027 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra engines outline expected powertrain lineup — useful for long?term product planning but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Details on 2027 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra engines outline expected powertrain lineup — useful for long?term product planning but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: GM built a special?edition Corvette Z06 that won’t be sold in the U.S.; this is a brand/halo item with limited direct financial impact. Read More.

GM built a special?edition Corvette Z06 that won’t be sold in the U.S.; this is a brand/halo item with limited direct financial impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Weekly performance roundup comparing GM, Ford, Stellantis — provides context on peer moves but no new company?specific catalyst. Read More.

Weekly performance roundup comparing GM, Ford, Stellantis — provides context on peer moves but no new company?specific catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks warns tariffs remain a material headwind: GM reported ~$3.1B of tariff costs in 2025 and expects $3B–$4B in 2026, which can compress margins and offset operational gains. This is a meaningful near?term earnings risk. Read More.

Zacks warns tariffs remain a material headwind: GM reported ~$3.1B of tariff costs in 2025 and expects $3B–$4B in 2026, which can compress margins and offset operational gains. This is a meaningful near?term earnings risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some 2025–2026 Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain models can get stuck in first gear — a safety/recall issue that could lead to repairs, warranty costs and short?term reputation pressure. Read More.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

