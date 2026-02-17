Rothschild Investment LLC Has $10.05 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB

Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Allstate Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,864,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,065 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,833,000 after purchasing an additional 597,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,466,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,815,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,205,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,907,000 after buying an additional 230,312 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.49 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

