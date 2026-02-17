Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $68,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $575.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.23.

ISRG opened at $485.84 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $609.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.44. The firm has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $1,488,256.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,355,494.40. This represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,438.64. This represents a 50.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 56,189 shares of company stock valued at $30,785,441 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

