HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $53,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,392,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,968,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,360,000 after purchasing an additional 80,204 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,008,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,793,000 after buying an additional 53,291 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 834,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,298,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 626,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,408,000 after buying an additional 35,310 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $142.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $144.76.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

