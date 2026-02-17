HighTower Advisors LLC Has $58.86 Million Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,782 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.66% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $58,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $67.60.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

