Reviewing Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) and Its Competitors

Perspective Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CATX) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the "Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Perspective Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perspective Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perspective Therapeutics N/A N/A -5.22 Perspective Therapeutics Competitors $59.54 million -$32.15 million 4.18

Perspective Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Perspective Therapeutics. Perspective Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspective Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Perspective Therapeutics Competitors 77 76 156 6 2.29

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Perspective Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 137.59%. As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 45.75%. Given Perspective Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Perspective Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Perspective Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspective Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Perspective Therapeutics Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Volatility & Risk

Perspective Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perspective Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.76, suggesting that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perspective Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

