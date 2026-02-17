Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 615,817 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 431,231 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 421,696 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 421,696 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xrp Etf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRPI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xrp Etf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Xrp Etf in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xrp Etf in the third quarter valued at $135,000.

Xrp Etf Price Performance

Shares of XRPI opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Xrp Etf has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

Xrp Etf Increases Dividend

About Xrp Etf

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Xrp Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

Volatility Shares Trust – XRP ETF is a multi-asset mutual fund launched by and managed by Volatility Shares LLC. The fund seeks to invest in various financial instruments like currency and fixed income instruments. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality securities. For its currency portion, it invests through derivatives in XRP. The fund uses derivatives such as futures and swaps to create its portfolio. It seeks to invest in XRP futures through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary.

