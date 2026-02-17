Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SVM shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Roth Mkm set a $11.00 target price on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, January 16th.
NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -156.83 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.
Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company’s core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People’s Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low?cost, high?grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long?term offtake arrangements.
The company’s principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub?district mines, and the GC and HPG silver?lead?zinc projects in Guangxi Province.
