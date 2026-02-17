Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SVM shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Roth Mkm set a $11.00 target price on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,966,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,306,000 after buying an additional 2,138,301 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,243,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,389 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 38.4% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,138,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,845,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -156.83 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company’s core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People’s Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low?cost, high?grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long?term offtake arrangements.

The company’s principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub?district mines, and the GC and HPG silver?lead?zinc projects in Guangxi Province.

