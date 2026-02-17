Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZLA. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Vizsla Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Natl Bk Canada cut Vizsla Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 0.94. Vizsla Silver has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vizsla Silver by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Vizsla Silver by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 25.6% during the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

