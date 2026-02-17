Edison International (EIX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Edison International to post earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $4.2893 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Edison International Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE EIX opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EIX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in Edison International by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Edison International by 233.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

