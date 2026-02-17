Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,524,661 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 2,423,019 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,308,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,308,092 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vishnu Venkatesh sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $103,260.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,670. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Occam Crest Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,029,000 after buying an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sanmina by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 475,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 291,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ SANM opened at $145.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $185.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Featured Articles

