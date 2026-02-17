abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Up 44.9% in January

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 124,664 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 86,060 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 251,818 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 251,818 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 1.2%
NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.
abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
About abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
The abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American under the ticker FAX. The fund seeks to provide total return by focusing primarily on current income and secondarily on capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of Asia-Pacific securities.
Its investment portfolio is concentrated in dividend-paying equity securities of companies domiciled or operating in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund may invest in common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), depositary receipts, convertible securities and derivatives.
