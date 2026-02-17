abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Up 44.9% in January

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 124,664 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 86,060 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 251,818 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 251,818 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.

Get abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 121,790 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 71.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 67,478 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 161.7% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American under the ticker FAX. The fund seeks to provide total return by focusing primarily on current income and secondarily on capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of Asia-Pacific securities.

Its investment portfolio is concentrated in dividend-paying equity securities of companies domiciled or operating in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund may invest in common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), depositary receipts, convertible securities and derivatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.