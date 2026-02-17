Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Director John Thomas Kilgallon Sells 2,917,500 Shares of Stock

Bob’s Discount Furniture, Inc. (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) Director John Thomas Kilgallon sold 2,917,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $46,504,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 95,370,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,209,770.94. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bob’s Discount Furniture stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

