Analysts Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target at $95.28

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.2778.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $801,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 219,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,094,065.30. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 77,826 shares in the company, valued at $6,801,992.40. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 914,407 shares of company stock valued at $74,930,858. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,409,000 after buying an additional 2,525,921 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,315,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $104,807,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,901,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $89.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.30. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

