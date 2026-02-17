COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Receives $33.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.6250.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDP. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.95. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.86.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the third quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 31.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company’s portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

