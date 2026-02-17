Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Receives $96.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Service Corporation International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 42,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $3,235,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 110,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,395,657.92. This represents a 27.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 381,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,478 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 10.6% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 70,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Service Corporation International in the second quarter worth $3,171,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Service Corporation International in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Service Corporation International has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $86.67.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Service Corporation International’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

