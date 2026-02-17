CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded CNA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNA Financial news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $297,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 661,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,516,725.56. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 70.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 129.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 102.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

