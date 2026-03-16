4,997,000 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Purchased by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,997,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,939,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $326,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 476,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Placid Jover sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $448,130.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $214,532.58. This represents a 67.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 7,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $250,953.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,941.35. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 948,499 shares of company stock worth $30,897,071. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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