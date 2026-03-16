Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,972 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 12th total of 5,833 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,202 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 62,202 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAP stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26.

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Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of retirement and protection solutions, formed in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company focuses on helping individuals and families secure their financial futures through a range of insurance and annuity products. Since its inception, Brighthouse Financial has operated independently, building its own brand and capabilities in the quickly evolving retirement-services market.

The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and distribution of fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities and other guaranteed retirement-income products.

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