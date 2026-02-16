State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $34,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DoorDash from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $267.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.24.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/independent bullish notes reiterate BUY at discounted levels, arguing valuation and long-term growth justify owning DASH ahead of earnings. Read More.

Analyst/independent bullish notes reiterate BUY at discounted levels, arguing valuation and long-term growth justify owning DASH ahead of earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Grocery and retail partnerships remain a growth tailwind — sector coverage on Kroger’s turnaround highlights DoorDash as a continuing last-mile partner, underscoring recurring GOV opportunity from grocery fulfillment. Read More.

Grocery and retail partnerships remain a growth tailwind — sector coverage on Kroger’s turnaround highlights DoorDash as a continuing last-mile partner, underscoring recurring GOV opportunity from grocery fulfillment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Resolution of fraud schemes tied to phantom orders (sentencing reported) reduces an ongoing loss/operational risk and supports margin stability. Read More.

Resolution of fraud schemes tied to phantom orders (sentencing reported) reduces an ongoing loss/operational risk and supports margin stability. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo is paying gig workers (including DoorDash drivers) to close robotaxi doors — demonstrates the value and flexibility of the Dasher workforce, but payments go to drivers (not DoorDash directly), so corporate revenue impact is unclear. Read More.

Waymo is paying gig workers (including DoorDash drivers) to close robotaxi doors — demonstrates the value and flexibility of the Dasher workforce, but payments go to drivers (not DoorDash directly), so corporate revenue impact is unclear. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 preview/earnings expectations: previews show an in-line quarter is likely (Bank of America/Proactive), keeping guidance risk moderate heading into the Feb. 18 report. Read More.

Q4 preview/earnings expectations: previews show an in-line quarter is likely (Bank of America/Proactive), keeping guidance risk moderate heading into the Feb. 18 report. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest items circulating look inconsistent/erroneous (zeros/NaN), so current short-interest headlines are noisy and unlikely to be a reliable near-term driver until clarified.

Short-interest items circulating look inconsistent/erroneous (zeros/NaN), so current short-interest headlines are noisy and unlikely to be a reliable near-term driver until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Multiple driver-related safety incidents and arrests (stabbing attempt, accidental shooting, delivery-related arrests) are generating adverse headlines and reputational risk that can pressure the stock. Read More. | Read More.

Multiple driver-related safety incidents and arrests (stabbing attempt, accidental shooting, delivery-related arrests) are generating adverse headlines and reputational risk that can pressure the stock. Read More. | Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fatal hit?and?run coverage and related family lawsuits spotlight potential litigation and regulatory exposure that could create headline risk and legal costs. Read More.

Fatal hit?and?run coverage and related family lawsuits spotlight potential litigation and regulatory exposure that could create headline risk and legal costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares recently — investors sometimes view insider sales negatively when combined with other near-term headwinds. Read More.

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.59, for a total transaction of $3,068,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at $178,838,256.70. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $3,833,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. This trade represents a 91.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 604,135 shares of company stock worth $124,509,080. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash stock opened at $160.34 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.40 and a 52-week high of $285.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.26 and its 200 day moving average is $233.89. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

