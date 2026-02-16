State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $36,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 8.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $333,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 664,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,440,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 64.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,394.84. This trade represents a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $15,855,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 430,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,817,485.56. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 700,939 shares of company stock valued at $84,749,747 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $75.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.95.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

