PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 818,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,162 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $81,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 520.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $106.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.25. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5515 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

