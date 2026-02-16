State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 19,209 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Roblox were worth $27,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 27.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 30,034 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $2,181,970.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,322,656.95. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 40,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $2,732,630.58. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 789,521 shares of company stock valued at $61,989,659. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock opened at $63.09 on Monday. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.89.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. Roblox’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $74.00 target price on Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $97.00 price objective on Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

