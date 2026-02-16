State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Crh Plc $CRH

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CRH were worth $28,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 52.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CRH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CRH from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.87.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $125.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $131.55.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.