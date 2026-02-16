Smithfield Trust Co Has $58.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $684.76 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $700.97. The stock has a market cap of $752.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $690.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.43.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

