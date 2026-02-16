Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FESM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 9,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA FESM opened at $40.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.48. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21.

About Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

