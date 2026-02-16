LSV Asset Management Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 432.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,153 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 31,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on XHR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.