CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,476 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $76.71 on Monday. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.28.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

