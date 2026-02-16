Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV is Smithfield Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $100,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $79.10 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.40 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

