Rialto Wealth Management LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Rialto Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,640 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 52,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $463,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $99.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.48. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index (the Index), the Fund employs a replication strategy. The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.