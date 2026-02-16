Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 14,946 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF $JEMA

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $19,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JEMA opened at $55.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.01.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

