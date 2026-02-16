JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,584,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.72% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $6,506,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 9,660.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $96.45 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $98.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

