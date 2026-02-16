JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 595,394 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,683,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595,394 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,573,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,414 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $97.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.76 and a 1 year high of $97.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

