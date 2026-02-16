State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,755 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $244.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $256.36.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $524,791.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,714.05. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,522.34. The trade was a 51.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

