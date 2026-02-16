PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,581 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $79,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $291.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.85 and a 200-day moving average of $283.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $350.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cigna Group from $372.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.