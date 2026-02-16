Rialto Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond ETF $VGMS

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond ETF (BATS:VGMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $986,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,708,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $454,000.

Get Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond ETF stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61.

About Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond ETF

The Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond Fund (VGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the BATS exchange in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond ETF (BATS:VGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.