Analysts Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th.
Shares of FMS stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world’s largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company’s primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.
In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high?flux dialyzers and bloodlines.
