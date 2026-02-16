Analyzing Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) & VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) and Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VEON and Telefonica Brasil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEON 0 2 1 1 2.75 Telefonica Brasil 2 3 2 1 2.25

VEON presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.39%. Telefonica Brasil has a consensus target price of $13.12, indicating a potential downside of 16.57%. Given VEON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VEON is more favorable than Telefonica Brasil.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEON $4.00 billion 0.90 $415.00 million $8.80 5.96 Telefonica Brasil $10.36 billion 2.47 $1.03 billion $0.66 23.83

This table compares VEON and Telefonica Brasil”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Telefonica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than VEON. VEON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefonica Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VEON and Telefonica Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEON 15.26% 58.72% 10.13% Telefonica Brasil 10.37% 8.67% 4.75%

Volatility & Risk

VEON has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonica Brasil has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.3% of VEON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Telefonica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VEON beats Telefonica Brasil on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology. The company also sells equipment, infrastructure, and accessories. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through IPTV technologies; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and outbound tele sales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

