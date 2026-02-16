Head to Head Review: IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) and Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)

Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Mexico has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of IAC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Mexico N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IAC $2.39 billion 1.03 -$104.03 million ($1.33) -25.80

This table compares Grupo Mexico and IAC”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grupo Mexico has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IAC.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Mexico and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Mexico N/A N/A N/A IAC -4.35% -2.43% -1.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grupo Mexico and IAC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Mexico 0 4 1 0 2.20 IAC 2 3 10 0 2.53

IAC has a consensus target price of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 36.50%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than Grupo Mexico.

Summary

IAC beats Grupo Mexico on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Mexico

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium. It owns interests in 14 underground and open pit mines, and 8 exploration projects in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, and Spain. The Transportation division offers railroad transportation services, including general and intermodal freight services by railroad; passenger transportation services; and auxiliary terminal management and intra-terminal hauling services. This division provides railroad services for the agriculture, automotive, cement, energy, intermodal, metals and minerals, industrial products, and chemical and fertilizer sectors. It operates a railroad network of 11,137 km across 24 states in Mexico. The Infrastructure division offers land and ocean drilling services; and engineering services. It also generates energy through a combined cycle plant and wind farm; and constructs, operates, and maintains Salamanca-León highway and Silao Bypas. Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1890 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About IAC

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

